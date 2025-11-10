 US Senate Moves Toward Deal To End Longest Govt Shutdown In United States History
On day 40 of the longest U.S. government shutdown, the Senate prepared to vote on a House funding bill after a tentative bipartisan deal emerged. At least eight Democrats were ready to advance the measure, tied to a broader GOP appropriations plan. If approved by both chambers, the bill would reopen the government, though final passage may take days.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

Washington, DC: On the 40th day of the most extended government shutdown in US history, senators returned from recess Sunday for a rare weekend session, preparing to vote on whether to advance a House-passed spending bill aimed at reopening the government.

The Senate needs 60 votes to move forward on the continuing resolution, which has become central to the bipartisan effort to end the weeks-long impasse.

Deal Reached

According to CBS News, a deal was reached in the Senate ahead of the vote, with at least eight Democrats prepared to support advancing the funding measure on Sunday night. The breakthrough comes after days of backchannel negotiations between Senate Republicans, centrist Democrats, and the White House.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is leading a strategy to advance the House-passed resolution and then amend it with a broader appropriations package, known as a "minibus," along with a longer extension of government funding. Senate appropriators on Sunday released the text of three long-term spending bills that form the core of the GOP plan to resolve the shutdown.

The deal was reportedly brokered between Senate Majority Leader Thune, the White House, and three former governors, Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and independent Senator Angus King of Maine, CNN reported.

CBS News noted that the agreement would also give Democrats a future vote on extending enhanced health insurance tax credits, a long-standing demand in the funding talks.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, President Donald Trump signalled optimism that an end to the shutdown was near. "It looks like we're getting very close to the shutdown," Trump said.

"We never agreed to give any substantial money, or any money to prisoners, illegals that come into our country, and I think that the Democrats understand that; and it looks like we're getting close to the shutdown ending. You'll know it very soon."

CNN reported that the potential deal would reopen the government through a stopgap measure that extends funding until January, tied to a larger appropriations package that funds key federal agencies. Citing a Republican aide, the network said the Senate vote was expected between 8:30 and 9 pm (Local time) on Sunday.

As of Sunday night, Senate Democratic leaders had not publicly endorsed the deal and continued closed-door discussions. House Democrats, however, voiced sharp criticism of the proposed agreement and planned their own caucus meeting for Monday, according to CNN.

If approved, the Senate will first vote on the House-passed stopgap measure, requiring support from at least eight Democrats to proceed. It will then be amended to include the broader funding package before heading back to the House for final passage.

Once cleared by both chambers, the bill would go to President Trump's desk to end a shutdown that has paralysed federal operations for more than a month.

The entire process could take several more days.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

