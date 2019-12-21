Prince Harry’s way of wishing Merry Xmas

London: Disguised as Santa Claus, the UK's Prince Harry, who is currently on a six-week break from royal duties, has sent a Christmas message to the children of late British Armed Forces personnel. In a one-minute video, the Duke of Sussex was seen donning a red-and-white Santa hat and a beard, The Daily Mail reported. The Prince opened his message in the spirit of Father Christmas with a jolly "ho, ho, ho".
In a heartfelt message, the Prince said: "Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you by helping each other out that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well.
