Unseen pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to mark engagement anniversary

Washington D.C: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked their special day by sharing an adorable snap with the world.

Two years ago on this day the royal couple officially announced their engagement.

To celebrate the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an Instagram post containing three pictures.

The first photo showed both of them all smiles with Meghan showing off her engagement ring, the second one is a never-seen-before image from their wedding and the last picture is a sweet family photo, featuring their son Archie.

"On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world," wrote the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.