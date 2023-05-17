 Lucky escape for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle after 'near catastrophic car chase' in New York
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 08:43 PM IST
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | File pic

New York: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a car crash while being chased by photographers, a spokesperson for the couple said Wednesday. Meghan's mother was also in the car when the accident occurred. The statement said that they were followed for over two hours by half a dozen vehicles after they were leaving from a charity event held in New York reported AP.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The chase "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers." The incident has been termed "near catastrophic."

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved,” the statement read.

