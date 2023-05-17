Lucky escape for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle after 'near catastrophic car chase' in New York

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | File pic

New York: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a car crash while being chased by photographers, a spokesperson for the couple said Wednesday. Meghan's mother was also in the car when the accident occurred. The statement said that they were followed for over two hours by half a dozen vehicles after they were leaving from a charity event held in New York reported AP.

They were at the Women of Vision Award ceremony in the city.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The chase "resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers." The incident has been termed "near catastrophic."

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved,” the statement read.