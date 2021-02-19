Prince Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties: Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will not be returning as working members of Britain's royal family, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

In a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, the palace said that the Duke and Duchess had informed the monarch of their decision as a one-year so-called cooling off period since their initial announcement to step back as frontline royals comes to an end next month.

As a result, the 94-year-old monarch wrote to them of the decision and also said that all their honorary military appointments and royal patronages will be redistributed among other working members of the royal family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," reads the Buckingham Palace statement.

"Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.