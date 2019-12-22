World

Prince George turns chef, makes Christmas pudding with the royal family

By Asian News International

Washington D.C.: The youngest heir to the British throne, Prince George, appeared in a new holiday photo with father Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother and reigning ceremonial monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The photograph depicting the four generations of royalty was shared on Instagram by the official account of the Royal Family.

In a total of three pictures, the first picture saw the young prince mixing bowl to make Christmas pudding along with the three.

Four generations of The Royal Family have come together to support The Royal British Legion's 'Together at Christmas' initiative. The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, joined forces to prepare special Royal British Legion Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace this week. The Queen is Patron of The Royal British Legion and the puddings will become the centerpieces of next year's "Together at Christmas" get-togethers, hosted by the charity. The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses were joined by The Royal British Legionâs care home chef Alex Cavaliere and four veterans - Colin Hughes, Liam Young, Lisa Evans and Barbara Hurman. ð· Chris Jackson / Getty Images @RoyalBritishLegion

The Queen wore a pale blue dress and William is decked in a black suit, while Charles is seen in a blue pinstriped one.

The pictures were released recently as part of the launch of the Royal British Legion's "Together at Christmas" initiative, which is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at the charity's annual festive events, reported E!Online.

