President Donald Trump Calls For Release Of 8 Iranian Women On Death Row Ahead Of 2nd Round Of Islamabad Talks | X @EYakoby

Just days before the US and Iranian delegates are set to hold the second round of direct negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, following the conflict in the West Asia region, President Donald Trump has urged Iranian leaders to spare and release eight women facing execution, calling their release “a great start” to negotiations.

The appeal by the President comes as the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, and the Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, are set to arrive in Islamabad soon.

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On Tuesday, President Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire "numerous times," intensifying concerns over the already fragile truce.

In a short message posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iran has violated the ceasefire numerous times!", indicating growing frustration on the issue.

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Will President Trump Take Part In The Peace Talks?

President Trump may take part in the upcoming face-to-face peace talks with Iran scheduled this week in Islamabad, Pakistan, either “in person or virtually” if an agreement is reached, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, citing a Pakistani source involved in the discussions, preparations are ongoing and the talks remain “on track”.

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