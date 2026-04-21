 US Seizes Ship With 'Not Very Nice' Cargo, President Trump Points To Possible China Connection
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US Seizes Ship With 'Not Very Nice' Cargo, President Trump Points To Possible China Connection

US President Donald Trump said a ship carrying suspicious items was seized, hinting it could be linked to China. Expressing surprise, he noted his good relationship with President Xi Jinping and said he thought there was an understanding between them, but added that such developments are part of how things unfold.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, said that a ship had been seized the previous day carrying items that “weren’t very nice,” hinting that it could be linked to China.

“We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it that weren’t very nice, a gift from China, perhaps, I don’t know. I was a little surprised because I have a very good relationship, and I thought I had an understanding with President Xi. But that’s all right, that’s the way it goes, right?” President Trump said.

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President Trump hasn’t revealed where the ship was seized or what it was carrying that he described as “not very nice,” but more details are expected to be made public soon.

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The Trump–Xi meeting, now scheduled for May 14–15 in Beijing, had earlier been delayed due to US military actions linked to the Iran conflict. Trump also mentioned plans to host Xi and his wife in Washington later this year.

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