US Seizes Ship With 'Not Very Nice' Cargo, President Trump Points To Possible China Connection

US President Donald Trump | File Image

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, said that a ship had been seized the previous day carrying items that “weren’t very nice,” hinting that it could be linked to China.

“We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it that weren’t very nice, a gift from China, perhaps, I don’t know. I was a little surprised because I have a very good relationship, and I thought I had an understanding with President Xi. But that’s all right, that’s the way it goes, right?” President Trump said.

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President Trump hasn’t revealed where the ship was seized or what it was carrying that he described as “not very nice,” but more details are expected to be made public soon.

Trump Highlights Xi’s Optimism As Strait Of Hormuz Reopens

Trump said on April 17th that Chinese President Xi Jinping is “very happy” about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, indicating a positive tone ahead of their upcoming meeting in Beijing.

In a Truth Social post, Trump noted the key waterway is “open and/or rapidly opening,” adding that his rescheduled May visit to China could be “special” and “potentially historic.”

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Talks Reset After Iran Tensions

The Trump–Xi meeting, now scheduled for May 14–15 in Beijing, had earlier been delayed due to US military actions linked to the Iran conflict. Trump also mentioned plans to host Xi and his wife in Washington later this year.

The renewed diplomatic push comes at a delicate moment, with global focus on energy security and geopolitical stability.