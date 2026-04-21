'Violated Ceasefire Numerous Times': Donald Trump Accuses Iran Ahead Of Islamabad Talks

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As diplomatic efforts intensify, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Iran of breaching the ceasefire “numerous times,” raising fresh concerns over the fragile truce.

In a brief post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Iran has violated the ceasefire numerous times!”, signalling growing frustration.

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Tensions Rise Ahead Of Deadline

The remarks come at a crucial juncture, with a looming deadline for renewed talks between the US and Iran set to expire on Wednesday.

With no clear breakthrough in sight, uncertainty hangs over whether a second round of negotiations will take place, even as both sides face mounting pressure to avoid a return to hostilities.

Islamabad In Focus For Next Round

Attention has now shifted to Islamabad, where Pakistan is preparing to host a possible new round of truce talks.

Diplomatic sources indicate that arrangements are underway, though there is no official confirmation yet on participation or timelines.

Fragile Ceasefire Under Strain

Trump’s allegations point to increasing strain on the temporary ceasefire that had paused weeks of conflict in West Asia.

The truce, already seen as fragile, now faces renewed uncertainty as accusations and counter-claims threaten to derail ongoing diplomatic efforts.