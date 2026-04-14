US, Iran Weighing Another Round Of Negotiations On 16 April After Islamabad Talks Fail, Venue Under Consideration: Report

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After peace talks in Islamabad failed, fresh rounds of negotiations between the US and Iran may reportedly be held later in the week, ahead of the two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran ending on April 21. According to US media reports, Trump has shown a willingness to resume talks.

Discussions were still underway about a new round of talks, while a diplomat from one of the mediating countries went further, saying Tehran and Washington have agreed to it, reported Associated Press.

Who Will Attend The Talks?

It is yet to be known whether the same level of delegation will be expected to attend the talks.

When & Where Will The Talks Be Held?

Reportedly, Islamabad and Geneva are two of the possible locations being discussed for the new round of talks. The venue and timing have not been decided, but the talks could take place on Thursday, April 16.

JD Vance Statement After Talks Failed

After the talks did not reach an agreement in Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that no agreement had been reached in talks with Iran. He added that while they would be returning to the US, the development is “bad news for Iran” rather than for the United States.