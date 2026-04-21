'Tim Cook Is An Incredible Guy': Trump Praises Apple CEO In Lengthy Truth Social Post After Resignation Announcement

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Tim Cook, calling him an “incredible guy” and crediting his leadership for the success of Apple Inc. in a lengthy post on his social media platform Truth Social. The post followed Apple's declaration that will become the executive chairman of its board of directors, with John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, set to succeed as Apple’s next CEO starting September 1, 2026.

In the post, Trump reflected on his long-standing relationship with Cook, stating that it began during his first presidential term when the Apple CEO allegedly reached out seeking help to resolve a major issue. Trump claimed that Cook faced a “fairly large problem” that he believed only the President could fix.

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Recalling the moment, Trump wrote that he was surprised to receive a call from Cook, jokingly referring to him as “Tim Apple (Cook!)” and stating he was impressed to have the tech executive reach out to him directly. He further claimed that he addressed the issue “quickly and effectively,” which he said marked the beginning of a productive working relationship between the two.

Trump also praised Cook’s leadership, noting that the company performed exceptionally well under his tenure. He compared Cook’s performance to that of Steve Jobs, suggesting that while Apple would have succeeded under Jobs, it may not have achieved the same level of growth seen under Cook.

Highlighting multiple instances of assistance he claimed to have provided to Apple, Trump described Cook as an “amazing manager and leader” who often sought solutions without relying on costly consultants.

The remarks underscore Trump’s continued public admiration for Cook and his leadership, while also drawing attention to the President’s claims about his involvement in resolving corporate challenges during his tenure.