Iran Resumes Domestic Flights After 50-Day Halt: Reports

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Iran Air has announced the resumption of domestic flight operations from Wednesday, bringing an end to a 50-day suspension triggered by wartime disruptions.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the first route to return will be the busy Tehran–Mashhad corridor, with return flights scheduled the same day. The move marks the beginning of a phased restoration of Iran’s air transport network, which had been significantly affected in recent weeks.

Authorities are expected to gradually reinstate additional domestic routes as stability improves.

Gradual Recovery Of Aviation Network

The restart of flights signals a cautious return to normalcy in Iran’s aviation sector after prolonged disruptions. The Tehran–Mashhad route, one of the country’s most important domestic corridors, has been prioritised due to high passenger demand.

Officials indicated that further routes will be resumed in stages, depending on operational readiness and the broader security situation.

Focus Shifts To Islamabad Peace Talks

Even as domestic connectivity begins to recover, attention has shifted to upcoming peace talks between the United States and Iran, scheduled to take place in Islamabad later this week.

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump may attend the talks either in person or virtually, particularly if a deal is close to being finalised.

Preparations for the meeting are reportedly “on track,” with logistical arrangements underway in the Pakistani capital.

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Delegations Arrive, Uncertainty Remains

As per Al Jazeera, preparatory delegations from both sides have already reached Islamabad, signalling progress ahead of the high-stakes negotiations.

However, there remains some uncertainty. Reuters, citing Iranian state television, reported that the main Iranian delegation has not yet departed for Pakistan, raising questions about timing and final participation.