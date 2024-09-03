Pope Francis Embarks On Historic Asia Pacific Journey, To Visit Singapore On September 11

Pope Francis. Photo courtesy: www.instagram.com/franciscus |

Pope Francis has left the Vatican City on Monday for a historic 12-day trip to Asia Pacific, including Singapore. This is his longest trip since becoming head of the Catholic Church in 2013.

“Today I begin an Apostolic Journey to several countries in Asia and Oceania. Please pray that this journey may bear fruit,” a tweet from the official X handle of Pope Francis read.

During his trip, the Pontiff will visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore. As per reports, Pope Francis will be in Singapore from September 11 to 13, 2024. Catholics make up about six percent of Singapore’s population of 5.92 million people.

The Vatican head has reached Indonesia on Tuesday afternoon. The following day, he’ll meet the country’s President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace.

Pope Francis is scheduled to attend an interfaith meeting at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Thursday. He will lead a mass at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium complex, presiding over 80,000 Catholics, who are expected to attend the gathering.

He will spend three nights in Jakarta, following which he will head to Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, and Singapore. The Pope will be welcomed by Cardinals in each country, as per Vatican News.

It said that while in Singapore, Pope Francis will also have an interreligious meeting with young people in the Catholic Junior college and will celebrate Mass.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)