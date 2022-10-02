e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine Vatican City

Pope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine Vatican City

Francis made his strongest appeal yet on the seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peter's Square.

Associated PressUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Pope Francis |
Follow us on

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to "stop this spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine, and denounced what he called the "absurd" risk of nuclear war.

Francis made his strongest appeal yet on the seventh-month war as he addressed the public in St. Peter's Square.

The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "be open" to serious peace proposals. He also exhorted the international community to "use all diplomatic instruments" to end this "huge tragedy" and "horror" of war.

Read Also
PM Modi's Putin remarks consistent with India's position, says EAM Jaishankar
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Pope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine Vatican City

Pope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine Vatican City

Afghanistan bombings: Another blast heard near Kabul school; no casualties reported

Afghanistan bombings: Another blast heard near Kabul school; no casualties reported

Kabul school bombing: Survivors of deadly blast stage protest in Afghanistan capital

Kabul school bombing: Survivors of deadly blast stage protest in Afghanistan capital

At least 174 dead following riot, stampede at Indonesia football game

At least 174 dead following riot, stampede at Indonesia football game

Islamabad magistrate issues arrest warrant against Imran Khan

Islamabad magistrate issues arrest warrant against Imran Khan