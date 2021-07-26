PoK 'Prime Minister' Raja Farooq Haider loses assembly polls, slams Kashmiri people for their 'slave mentality'

Muzaffarabad [PoK]: Raja Farooq Haider, the so-called Prime Minister of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, reprimanded the Kashmiri people for what he called their 'slave mentality' after preliminary results of Legislative Assembly polls showed Imran Khan's party notching an easy win in the violence-marred elections.

Having been defeated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the polls on Sunday, infuriated Haider said the Kashmiri people are marred with the mentality of slavers for the past 250 years, Ary News reported.

The PoK assembly has a total of 53 members but only 45 are directly elected. According to the unofficial results cited by Geo News, PTI won by a simple majority of 24 seats.

Unofficial results showed eight seats in Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) favour and six in Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Party (JKPP) and the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) secured one seat each.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has outrightly refused to accept the results. Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice-President said that her party fought hard but it is not easy to deal with fraud.