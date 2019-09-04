PM Narendra Modi arrives in Russia on 2-day visit, to hold summit talks with Vladimir Putin

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia Wednesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

His visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister. "Landed in Vladivostok, capital of the Russian Far East and the crossroads of a dynamic region. Looking forward to joining various programmes in this short but important visit," Modi tweeted at 05.09 am IST. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed at Vladivostok airport on his 3rd bilateral visit to Russia. Over the next 2 days, bilateral meeting with President Putin, participation at Eastern Economic Forum & meetings with other world leaders on the agenda."

In Vladivostok, Modi will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest at the invitation of President Putin. He will also hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with Putin. Before departing for Russia, Modi said he looked forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with President Putin. Modi also said his visit underlines the desire of the two countries to diversity and further strengthen bilateral relations.

"I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," the prime minister said in his departure statement in New Delhi. "I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it," Modi said. The forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region, he said.