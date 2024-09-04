 PM Modi Departs For Singapore, Describes His Visit To Brunei As "Productive"
Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, held bilateral talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah discussing defence, trade, and energy among other topics along with exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Bandar Seri Begawan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed from here for Singapore after what he described as a "productive" visit and said it ushers in a "new era of even stronger India-Brunei ties" contributing to a better planet.

India and Brunei elevated the bilateral ties to "Enhanced Partnership." "My visit to Brunei Darussalam was productive. It ushers in a new era of even stronger India-Brunei ties. Our friendship will contribute to a better planet. I am grateful to the people and Government of Brunei for their hospitality and affection," Modi posted on X as he departed the South East Asia nation.

Modi's historic visit is an important milestone in the 40-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries that enjoy a friendly relationship marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues, officials said.

Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its Vision of the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said in a post on X along with the photos.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport. He visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque here and also inaugurated the new chancery premises of the High Commission of India. At both places, he interacted with the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi Departs For Singapore, Describes His Visit To Brunei As "Productive"

