Plane carrying Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan becomes world's most tracked flight | ChiangYing-ying

The US Air Force's Boeing C-40C - SPAR19 which is carrying US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan is currently the world's most tracked aircraft.

According to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, around 320,000 users are following every move of Pelosi's flight.

The 11-year-old aircraft that is reportedly carrying Pelosi has been transmitting data to allow it to be publicly tracked.

Flightradar24 is a popular flight tracking website based in Sweden that uses aircraft ADS-B broadcast signals sent to ground-based receivers, as well as satellite data and several other sources to track thousands of flights live around the world every day.

The White House has been dismayed by Pelosi's decision to push ahead with her Taiwan engagements because the visit has infuriated Beijing.

Hours ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan, China upped the ante and threatened Washington with "very grave" consequences if the high-level visit takes place.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.

Pelosi's visit has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island's sovereignty.

China had warned of "resolute and strong measures" if Pelosi went ahead with the trip. The Biden administration did not explicitly urge her to call it off, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in U.S. policy on Taiwan.