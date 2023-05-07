PIA flight deviates from course amid heavy rain, strays into Indian airspace for 10 minutes: Report

According to a media report on Sunday, an aircraft belonging to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) entered Indian airspace for approximately 10 minutes when it was unable to land at Lahore airport due to heavy rainfall.

As per the report by The News, the PIA flight PK248 that arrived from Muscat at 8 pm on May 4th was unable to land at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport due to the heavy rain.

The pilot made an attempt to land at the airport, but due to the heavy rain, the Boeing 777 aircraft lost its stability and could not make a safe landing.

Pilot performs go-around approach to avoid rough landing

According to the newspaper, following instructions from the air traffic controller, the pilot executed a go-around approach. However, due to the heavy rain and low altitude, he lost his way during the process.

At a speed of 292 km/hr and an altitude of 13,500 feet, the aircraft entered Indian airspace from the Badhana police station.

After passing through Taran Sahib and Rasulpur in the Indian Punjab, the plane turned back from Naushehra Pannuan, covering a distance of 40 kilometers within the Indian cities.

Plane increases altitude to 20,000 feet while within Indian airspace

During its flight within Indian airspace, the captain increased the altitude of the plane to 20,000 feet, and the aircraft remained in Indian airspace for a duration of seven minutes.

The plane first re-entered Pakistani airspace near Jhagian Noor Muhammad in the Indian Punjab, and then flew back into Indian airspace via Dona Mabboki, Chaant, Dhupsari Kasur, and Ghati Kalanjar in the Kasur district of Pakistani Punjab. After three minutes, the plane crossed into Pakistani territory again, this time through the village of Lakha Singhwala Hithar in the Indian Punjab, while travelling at a speed of 320 kilometers per hour and an altitude of 23,000 feet. Subsequently, the plane continued its flight to Multan after entering Pakistani airspace.120-kilometer detour through Indian territory adds to flight time

120-kilometer detour through Indian territory

According to the paper, the plane covered a distance of 120 kilometers while flying within Indian territory for a duration of approximately ten minutes.