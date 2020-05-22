PM Modi offers condolences to victims of PIA flight PK 8303 crash near Karachi airport, wishes speedy recovery to those injured

On Friday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK 8303 crashed near Model Colony in Malir while approaching the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from Lahore. The flight had 90 passengers and 8 crew members.

Meanwhile, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also wished speedy recovery to those who were injured.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured," he wrote.