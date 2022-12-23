Paris Shooting: Gunman opens fire in central district, two dead while four injured

Screengrab from the video of ground zero in Paris shooting | Clément Lanot's Twitter

French television network BFM TV on Friday reported an incident in which two people died while several people were wounded after gunshots were fired in a central district of Paris.

The gunman, who's said to be in his 60's, has been apprehended by police, reports said.

They were dealing with an incident on the Rue d'Enghien, the police said, while appealing to the public to stay away from the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Seven or eight shots had been fired, leading to chaos on the street as people ran for their life, witnesses told news agency AFP.

French officials said that motives of the gunman are not known yet. Two of the four injured people are in serious condition.

Police cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department warned people to stay away from the area. It said one person was arrested, without providing details.

An emergency services official said multiple people were wounded, without elaborating. The official wasn't authorized to be publicly named.

(With inputs from PTI)