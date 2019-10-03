Paris police attack: Knife-wielding man tries to forcefully enter police headquarters, shot dead

Paris: A man on Thursday was shot dead by the French police after he killed a cop and injured another with a knife outside Paris police headquarters, the local media reported.

The incident took place around 1 pm (local time) when the man bearing knife tried to forcefully enter the police headquarters.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, Sputnik reported.

In the wake of the attack, the Paris metro station 'Cite' has been closed owing to security reasons, according to the transport authority.

The perimeter around the nearby police headquarters was also cordoned off immediately after the attack.

Notably, the Police headquarters is just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Further details are awaited.