Pakistan's private schools' association release documentary disgracing Malala for her controversial views on Islam

Pakistan’s private schools' association on Monday launched a documentary targeting Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai for her controversial views on Islam, marriage and her pursuit of the Western agenda.

Yousafzai, who turned 24 years old on Monday, was the co-recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize for her battle against suppression of children and young people and for the right to education. Only 17 at the time, Malala is the youngest ever Nobel laureate. She shared the prize with Kailash Satyarthi, a children's rights activist from India.

"Through this documentary film-- I am not Malala-- we will tell 20 million students in 200,000 private schools across the country about her controversial views on Islam, marriage, pursuing of Western agenda," the All-Pakistan Private Schools Federation president Kashif Mirza was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.



“The idea behind this is we want to expose Malala among the youth as it does not get impressed by her so-called story of the struggle for women rights,” Mirza said.

He said Malala had advocated “partnership” that is adultery in Islam. “Marriage is a sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) and partnership is adultery,” he said.

"Malala has attacked the institution of marriage and family structure by advocating that people should live in… No one can justify Muslims living together without marriage as it is strongly condemned in Islam," the All-Pakistan Private Schools Federation president said.

In an interview with Vogue, when asked about marriage, Malala had said: "I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" Malala's remarks did not go well with several religious and political leaders in Pakistan. They have contended that life partnership was not allowed in any religion.





Meanwhile, Pakistan authorities have confiscated copies of a school textbook in Punjab province for printing the picture of Nobel laureate Malala Yousufszai in the list of important personalities, apparently unhappy with the UK-based activist's controversial views on Islam.

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) confiscated the social studies book for grade 7 published by the Oxford University Press (OUP) for printing the picture of Malala alongside that of military officer Maj Aziz Bhatti, who was killed in the 1965 war with India, in the list of important personalities, the Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday.