Pakistan's parliament enacts Bill to grant Kulbhushan Jadhav right to appeal in espionage case

In a major development, Pakistan's Parliament in their joint sitting passed a Bill to grant Indian National and Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal. The decision was given by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ ruling has directed the assembly to give it an “effective review and reconsideration”.

The bill seeks to provide further right of review and reconsideration in giving effect to the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

Pakistan's National Assembly on June 10 had approved a bill allowing Jadhav to appeal his conviction in the high courts of the country.

Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

India has rejected Pakistan's allegations and said he was kidnapped from the Iranian port of Chabahar.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:26 PM IST