Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan's helicopter makes emergency landing due to technical snag

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Imran Khan | Photo: PTI
Islamabad: Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan's helicopter made an emergency landing in Rawalpindi on Saturday due to a technical problem.

In a statement released on Twitter, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party said he was en route to Bani Gala from Dera Ismail Khan town in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa when the helicopter made the emergency landing near Adiala village in Rawalpindi due to a technical snag.

Khan later left for his Banigala residence near Islamabad by road, the party said.

Khan had visited Dera Ismail Khan to distribute cash cheques to the flood affectees.

Last month a plane carrying the former prime minister returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to bad weather conditions over the weekend.

