Pakistanis Fumed, Disappointed In Dubai After Burj Khalifa Doesn't Light Up In Flag Colours On Their Independence Day; Video Goes Viral

Pakistanis Fumed, Disappointed In Dubai After Burj Khalifa Doesn't Light Up In Flag's Colours On Their Independence Day; Video Goes Viral |

A video has surfaced on the internet from Dubai that showed hundreds of Pakistani people left disappointed and fumed after the Burj Khalifa didn't display the Pakistan flag at the stroke of midnight of their Independence Day. In the video, one can see hundreds of Pakistani nationals waiting near the Burj Khalifa at the time of midnight, expecting that it will be lit up with the colours of their national flag.

However, to everyone's surprise, no display was projected on the world's tallest building even after the time was minutes post-midnight. The frustrated public then started raising slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad,' showing their support for their nation and motherland.

Video Shows Pakistanis Disappointed Following The Incident

A woman who supposedly recorded the whole scenario on her mobile camera can be heard saying that, "The time is 12:01 am now and the Dubai officials have informed that Pakistan's national flag won't be displayed on Burj Khalifa. This has become our status now."

"All the Pakistani nationals here can be seen sloganeering, yet the Pakistan flag hasn't been displayed on the Burj Khalifa. So sad, they've played a prank on all the Pakistanis," she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

People in the video can be seen disappointed and moving away from the place as they expected that the Burj Khalifa would lit up in Pakitsan flag's colour in an attempt to light up their spirit. However, things went the other way around.

About Pakistan's Independence Day

Pakistan celebrates its 77th Independence Day today. The southeast Asian country came into existence after India was partioned in 1947. Both India and Pakistan got freedom from British rule in the year 1947 and India celebrates its independence day on August 15.

At the time of partition, Pakistan was formed as West Pakistan and East Pakistan. However, Pakistan could not remain united and in 1971, East Pakistan achieved independence after a hard struggle and became a new nation named Bangladesh.