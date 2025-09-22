 Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Mir sustained bullet injuries in the incident. Police said the assailants, a man and a woman on a motorcycle, opened fire and fled the scene immediately after the attack. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Imtiaz Mir | X/@Siddharth_00001

Malir: Television news anchor Imtiaz Mir was critically injured in a shooting near Kala Board in Karachi’s Malir area late on Sunday. According to police, Mir was travelling with his brother when two suspects on a motorcycle opened fire on their car.

Both injured individuals were rushed to hospital. Mir is now out of danger and has been taken off the ventilator.

Leaders of Bilawal Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples Party visited Mir at the hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday took cognisance of the attack on Imtiaz Mir.

Shah expressed deep regret over the incident and requested a report on the attack from Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s spokesperson, Abdur Rasheed Channa.

Video: Pakistani News Anchor Breaks Down On LIVE TV, Prays For 'Poor Souls' Affected After India's...
article-image

Who Is Imtiaz Mir?

Imtiaz Mir is a senior International Journalist/TV Anchorperson & Journalist Metro 1 News TV & Awaz News TV Pakistan. He is based in Pakistan and covers U.S. Israel, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia, according to his LinkedIn profile.

