Pakistani army officials are posted in PLA's Western and Southern Theatre command: Report

Pakistan Army officers are posted in Chinese Army’s Western and Southern Theatre Commands, suggests intelligence input, reports News 18.

The PLA’s Western Theatre Command oversees the Chinese border with India in Ladakh, the Autonomous Tibet region and Xinjiang.

The Colonel-rank officers of the Pakistan Army have been posted at the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission — which is responsible for combat planning, training and strategy of China’s armed forces — and at the Ministry of State Security.

As per the inputs, around 10 additional Pakistan Army officers, apart from defence attaches, are also posted in the Pakistan embassy in Beijing for procurement-related projects, adds News 18.

As per security sources, the number of Pakistan Army officers in PLA formations has increased manifold, and thus speaks of the close coordination between the two countries.

As per a report in Pakistan’s Dawn in 2016, Pakistan had set up a special security division with 9,000 soldiers and 6,000 personnel of its paramilitary forces for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and those involved in the work.

In 2019, the Pakistan Army had said that it will raise a divisional strength of special troops to protect Chinese citizens and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, referring to the project as a testimony to the friendship between Pakistan and China.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:09 PM IST