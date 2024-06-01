Pakistan: Vietnamese Ambassador’s Wife Goes Missing In Islamabad After Leaving Phone At Home For Parlour Visit

X

The wife of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong has gone missing in Islamabad, several news portals reported on Saturday.

As per reports, the ambassador reported the incident to the police, stating that his wife had left their residence at 11 am and had not returned since then.

Further, reports suggest that she had left her purse and phone at home and went walking to a parlour. There has been no communication with her for the past five hours.

Reportedly, there was an ongoing dispute between the Vietnamese ambassador and his wife and police are currently investigating whether the reason behind this is a domestic issue or there is some larger conspiracy behind this.

Police are also examining footage obtained from CCTV cameras installed near the residence of the Vietnamese ambassador. Further, separate teams have been formed for the investigation.

(This is developing news story. More details will be added soon.)