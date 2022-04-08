Pakistan: 'Upset with Supreme Court's decision', says Imran Khan ahead of no-trust vote; calls for massive protests on Sunday

In a late-night address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was upset with the Supreme Court's decision of restoring the National Assembly and ordering a vote on the no-confidence motion against the cricketer-turned-politician.

"I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the Dy Speaker conducted the probe, the SC should have investigated it," news agency ANI quoted Imran Khan as saying.

"There is rampant horse-trading in the opposition camp. Which country's democracy allows these kinds of acts. I'm not anti-American but we don't need a one-sided relationship. Look at India, no one can dictate to India on their foreign policy (the way they dictate to us)," he added.

He said that the people of Pakistan, not the Army, can safeguard democracy in the country. He also said that the people must hit the streets on Sunday and peacefully protest against an "imported government".

"People, not Army, can safeguard democracy. Come in front of people and announce elections. Opp, steeped in corruption, want to see me out of power to bury cases against them. I am ready for struggle," he said.

Meanwhile, Khan met with Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, the chief of country's intelligence agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), today.

The ISI chief visited the Prime Minister and discussed the prevailing situation of the country and key security issues.

Imran Khan also held a meeting of PTI's political committee on the same day. Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, and Sheikh Rashed attended the meeting. It also saw the presence of Hammad Azahar, Farrukh Habib, Shaukat Tarin, and Babar Awan, reported Samaa News.

In the meeting, a discussion about the future line of action took place. The members also deliberated on a campaign to reach out to the public. PTI committee has decided to hold public gathering across all districts of the country and raise awareness about the "foreign conspiracy" to topple Imran Khan government.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:57 PM IST