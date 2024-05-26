Pakistan Shocker: Man Throws 2 Minor Daughters Into Canal In Chechawatni Over Maintenance Allowance Dispute With Wife; 1 Dead

Islamabad: In a heinous incident, a man in Pakistan threw his two daughters into a canal in Chechawatni after a dispute with his wife, reported ARY News.

About The Tragedy

Fahim Javed, whose daughters were aged 8 and 10, was in a dispute with his wife over maintenance allowance. According to the rescue service, the 8-year-old girl was saved while the 10-year-old girl died after being drowned in the deep water, ARY News reported.

The police said that Fahim Javed has been arrested and a case is being registered at the Saddar Police Station. The suspect is a resident of Kallar Kahar and was in dispute with his wife over maintenance allowance.

Problem Faced By Pakistan

Moreover, his wife had also filed a plea in the court, seeking the maintenance allowance, as reported by ARY News. Pakistan has been witnessing such horrible incidents, with people killing their family members over minor disputes or over financial problems.

A Similar Incident

In a similar incident, on May 3, a man committed suicide after killing his two wives and four children in Faisalabad over financial problems. The incident took place in the Gulshan-e-Madina Colony of Faisalabad, reported ARY News.

According to police reports, 50-year-old Kazim Jawad, first shot and killed his wives. He then proceeded to kill his four children including three girls and a boy, before turning the gun on himself. The police said Kazim took the extreme step after continuous loss in the business and increasing debt.

Following the incident, neighbours alerted the police after hearing gunshots.

Upon arriving at the scene, police took the bodies into custody and transferred them to the hospital for post-mortem examinations, ARY News reported.