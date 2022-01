Several people were injured in a blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Citing railway officials, Xinhua news agency reported that four compartments of a passenger train were derailed, following the blast.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 04:57 PM IST