Pakistan: Pilot denies to fly plane after duty hours, passengers protest

Would you willingly work post you work timings? Most of us, won't. In a similar case, a pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday denied to say roger on flying, as he was asked to take the plane from Riyadh to Islamabad after duty hours. This lead to the passengers in worry and protest, refusing to get off the plane.

According to Tribune, the PK-9754 took off from Riyadh but landed had in Dammam due to bad weather. The captain of the flight then refused to fly the plane to Islamabad saying his duty timings had ended. The passengers, getting irritated by the unexpected turn of events, refused to get off the plane in protest. However, the airport security was called in to bring the situation under control.

Reports quoted the PIA spokesperson and read, "It it is necessary for the pilots to take proper rest prior to flying for flight safety." Further informing that necessary arrangements were being looked into towards landing the passengers at Islamabad.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:47 PM IST