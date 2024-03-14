 Pakistan: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz's Office Seeks PKR ₹2.7 Cr For Replacement Of 5 Tyres & Maintenance Of Her VVIP Mercedes
Maryam Nawaz, the newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab province in the neighbouring country Pakistan, has requested the state Finance Department for 2.7 crore Pakistani rupees. The funds are intended for the replacement of five tires and maintenance of a VVIP high-security (bullet-proof) Mercedes armored car designated for use by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In this regard, the Chief Minister's Office has corresponded with the Punjab Finance Department. In the letter, emphasis was placed on the urgent need to replace the tires of the VVIP Mercedes S-600-L, along with other essential maintenance tasks.


According to Pakistani Medi repors, M/S Shahnawaz (PVT) Ltd Lahore, the exclusive distributor, has provided an estimated quotation of Rs. 27.2 million for the necessary tasks.

The correspondence highlighted the critical need to promptly secure additional funds through supplementary grants for the ongoing fiscal year (2023-24) to ensure the security and operational effectiveness of the vehicle.

Pakistan: PML-N Leader Maryam Nawaz Becomes First Woman Chief Minister Of Province In Country
Speaking to the private news channel, Punjab Minister for Information Uzma Bukhari defended the repair and maintenance of official vehicles as routine obligations. Bukhari emphasized that associating such actions with the chief minister is unfounded sensationalism and reiterated the fundamental importance of the repairs.

Pak President to forgo salary

Notably, Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan's recently-elected President, declared on Tuesday his intention to waive his salary throughout his term to assist the financially struggling country grappling with severe economic difficulties. In an official announcement, the Pakistan Peoples Party stated that this decision was made to promote responsible financial administration and alleviate pressure on the national treasury.

