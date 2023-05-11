 Pakistan: PTI chief Imran Khan's supporters hurl petrol bombs at PM Shehbaz Sharif's home in Lahore
PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif | Photo: PTI

Lahore: The supporters of former premier Imran Khan on Wednesday attacked the Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, police said.

According to police, over 500 miscreants from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party reached the Model Town Lahore residence of the prime minister in the early hours of Wednesday and set ablaze vehicles parked over there.

"They also threw petrol bombs inside the premiere's house," a senior police officer of Punjab police told PTI on Wednesday.

The police official said only the guards were present at the prime minister's house when the miscreants attacked. They also set on fire a police post there.

"As a heavy contingent of police reached there, the PTI protesters left," he said.

Before reaching the prime minister's residence, the mob attacked the ruling PML-N Secretariat in Model Town, torching the vehicles parked over there. They also put the barriers there on fire.

Police said that the protesters set on fire 14 government installations/ buildings and 21 police vehicles in Punjab during the last two days -- Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the protesters had set ablaze at the Corps Commander House in Lahore after ransacking it.

The situation in Lahore and several other cities of Punjab remained tense on Wednesday in the wake of the arrest of PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a land transfer corruption case.

Violent clashes between Imran Khan's supporters and security forces have left at least seven people dead and nearly 300 injured across Pakistan as the army was deployed in the country's capital Islamabad, as well as in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Wednesday to maintain law and order.

