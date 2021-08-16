Pakistan PM Imran Khan endorses Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, says they've 'broken shackles of slavery'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday endorsed the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. According to the cricketer-turned-politician, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan is "breaking the chains of slavery".

The Pakistan PM made these remarks while addressing a ceremony to launch the first phase of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) from Grade 1 to 5, which was part of the manifesto of his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

He spoke how the parallel education system led to the existence of "English medium" schools, resulting in the adoption of "someone else's culture" in Pakistan. "When you adopt someone's culture you believe it to be superior and you end up becoming a slave to it," he said, adding that it creates a system of mental salves that is worse than the actual slavery.

For the unversed, Pakistan is accused of facilitating the Taliban rebellion which ultimately resulted in the capturing of the country after being ousted about 20 years ago.

Officially Pakistan has maintained that it wanted a broad-based inclusive government in Afghanistan and was also hosting the Afghan leaders to create consensus for a peaceful transformation.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Pakistan's security committee chaired by Imran Khan will be held later today to discuss the evolving situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban seizing power in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement that Pakistan will present its stance on the current situation following consultations in the National Security Committee meeting.

Senior political and military leaders, including Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will attend the meeting.

Another important meeting will be held with a visiting Afghan delegation at the Foreign Office.

Separately, Qureshi will also hold a meeting with Prime Minister Khan and discuss the regional situation.

Khan has asked Qureshi to establish contacts with neighbouring countries of Afghanistan next week.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 04:46 PM IST