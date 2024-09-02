Pakistan: Peshawar Reports 5th Mpox Case This Year, Raising Concerns For Health Officials

Peshawar: Pakistan is facing a growing concern over the spread of Mpox as Peshawar reports its fifth case this year, raising fears that the city may be emerging as a hub for patients arriving from the Gulf region, The Express Tribune reported.

A 47-year-old man who recently returned from the Gulf region has tested positive for the virus and was isolated by Border Health Services staff on August 29.

Dr. Shaban Saleem, Federal Director General Of Health Speaks On Rise In Mpox Cases

"This is the fifth Mpox case reported in Pakistan this year and the fourth since WHO declared Mpox a global health emergency," said Dr. Shabana Saleem, Federal Director General of Health.

Further, she noted the virus's resurgence in Peshawar as a serious concern, urging immediate action to prevent further transmission, as [per The Express Tribune.

Dr. Saleem emphasised the importance of vigilance, particularly among travellers from the Gulf, with Saudi Arabia identified as a potential point of exposure.

Authorities Strengthen Health Screening

According to The Express Tribune, Pakistani authorities have strengthened health screening measures at airports across the country.

"Peshawar appears to be turning into an epicenter for Mpox cases," Dr. Saleem stated, describing the trend as alarming and underscoring the government's commitment to safeguarding public health.

Health officials are working together to stop the spread of Mpox. They are collaborating around the clock to ensure that measures to prevent the virus are in place and are prepared to respond quickly if the situation changes.

So far, there have been no reports of the virus being transmitted within the country, only cases imported from abroad.

The Health Department has established a coordinated surveillance and response system to deal with the virus. Isolation wards have been established in all districts, and Rapid Response Teams have been formed in district health offices.

A report from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Health Department states that 20,901 people have been screened at Bacha Khan International Airport and 21,040 people have been screened at Torkham Crossing.