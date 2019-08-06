Pakistan Parliament to discuss Kashmir "recent developments" in joint session today

Islamabad: Pakistan will hold an emergency joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament today to discuss the recent developments in Kashmir, as per Pakistani media reports.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has called for the meeting, according to Dawn. The media outlet further added that the session may pass a resolution condemning India's decision to abrogate Article 370, amongst other things.

Pakistani Opposition leaders like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had raised the demand for a joint session after India's steps.

Along with the abrogation of Article 370, New Delhi on Tuesday also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UT). While Ladakh will be a UT without a legislature, Jammu and Kashmir will have a Legislative Assembly.