Pakistan: Over 20 Killed, 150 Injured In Deadly Suicide Blast At JUI-F Workers Convention In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Visuals Surface

In another tragic incident of a blast in financially struggling Pakistan, a powerful explosion occurred at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday, claiming the lives of at least 35 people. According to Geo News, the blast took place at approximately 4 p.m. while Maulana Laeeq was addressing the convention. The news outlet further reported that over 80 people sustained injuries and have been transported to a nearby hospital in Peshawar.

JUI-F leader among those dead

According to reports, among the casualties was Amir Ziaullah Jan, the Tehsil Khar Amir of JUI-F, which is a Deobandi Sunni political party in Pakistan.

The explosion occurred within the convention venue, and the law enforcement agencies have sealed off the area. However, the police are still investigating to officially determine the cause of the blast.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, speaking on Geo News, revealed that he narrowly escaped the explosion at the convention. He explained that he was originally scheduled to attend the event but had to cancel due to some personal commitments.

"As per the reports I have received, 10-12 workers have been martyred and over a dozen injured. I strongly condemn the blast and want to give a message to the people behind it that this is not jihad but terrorism,” Hafiz Hamdullah said.

Explosions continue unabashed in Pakistan

It is important to note that explosions in Pakistan have become alarmingly frequent. The government attributes the rise in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which shares a border with Afghanistan, to "Afghani terror" organizations. Just last week, there was a suicide blast at a historic mosque in northwest Pakistan, resulting in the death of a police officer.

According to the police, the blast occurred at Ali Masjid (mosque) in the tribal Jamrud tehsil, which borders Peshawar, and claimed the life of Additional SHO Adnan Afridi.

Further details are still awaited as authorities investigate the situation.

