Pakistan: Opposition to stage sit-in demonstration in Assembly till no-trust vote is held

Amid the ongoing crisis in politics of Pakistan, the Opposition front will stage a sit-in at the national assembly till the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan government is held, Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday.

After the Deputy Speaker of Pakistan's national assembly, Qasim Suri, rejected the no-trust vote on grounds of national security, Mr Bhutto Zardari on Twitter wrote, "Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan."

"At the last moment, the Speaker took an illegal step. Pakistan's law was broken. As per law, the no-trust vote is to happen today. The united opposition has decided to stage a dharna in national assembly till we are given our legal right. Our lawyers will reach the Supreme Court to ensure that the no-trust vote happens today," he said.

"The Parliament cannot be dissolved, (the government) must face the no-trust vote," Bhutto Zardari added.

In an address to the nation shortly after the no-trust vote motion was rejected, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the people of Pakistan to "get ready for elections". "The conspiracy to take down this government has collapsed," he added.

Prime Minister Khan, who had effectively lost majority in the 342-member National Assembly, made a brief address to the nation after a stormy parliament session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Mr Khan in his address further said, "The people should decide what they want, not foreigners. Buying people's support with money has resulted in this (situation). Put that money into something better, for orphanages etc. I implore the nation to prepare for elections. You will decide the future of this nation, not foreigners or corrupt people."

The combined opposition filed the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting and rise in the tension due to Khan's insistence that he was being targeted by a "foreign conspiracy" with the collaboration of top opposition leaders.

