Pakistan Opposition Leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi Arrested In Islamabad

"Shah Mehmood Qureshi is being transferred to FIA headquarters," said PTI

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and principal opposition party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested on Saturday in Islamabad.

"Illegal tactics against Tehreek-e-Insaf continue. Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested again illegally. Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested by a heavy contingent of police from his residence in Islamabad. Shah Mehmood Qureshi is being transferred to FIA headquarters," PTI said in a post on X.

(This is breaking news. More details to be added shortly)

