Pakistan National Assembly to begin session with non-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan National Assembly (NA) is set to meet on Monday after a two-day recess, with an opposition-moved no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan set to be tabled, Dawn reported.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference on Sunday said the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if NA Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday, hinting that the government could further delay the process.

Under the rules, from the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days".

Rashid's remarks show that the government will take maximum time for putting the resolution to vote, whenever the Speaker allows its tabling.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, ahead of a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, said that with the help of foreign funds 'some people' are knowingly trying to topple the government, adding that he is being threatened by outside elements who are trying the get control the foreign policy of the country.

Showing evidence of 'foreign funds', Khan read out a letter at the rally, "An effort is being made to topple the government with the help of foreign funds in our country. Our people are being used. Mostly unknowingly, but some knowingly are using this money against us (Imran Khan government). The Pakistani people have to decide whether they would let them (the people who have taken foreign funding to topple the government) succeed. This is why I had called you today."

"We know which are the places from where the pressure is being exerted on us. We will not compromise on the interest of the country. I am not levelling allegations, I have the letter which is the proof," the Pakistan Prime Minister said waving a letter to the crowd in his hand.

On the other hand, the opposition parties have planned to hold a s protest inside and outside the NA if the Speaker further delayed presenting the no-confidence motion.

After the decision of Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party to quit the ruling coalition, the number of treasury members has now reduced to 178 in the 342-member lower house of Parliament, whereas the opposition now enjoys the support of 163 MNAs.

The PML-Q, the Balochistan Awami Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Â- the three major government allies having 17 MNAs Â- are yet to decide which side they are on.

These parties are still negotiating with both the government and opposition parties.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:11 PM IST