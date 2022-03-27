"Imran Khan fakir hai": Pakistan min Fawad Chaudhry urges people to support PM as oppn parties gear up to oust latter's govt; watch video

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry on Sunday backing Imran Khan said that the prime minister is standing as need for Pakistan.

Fawad's backing for Imran Khan comes at a time when the opposition parties in Pakistan have headed to topple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

At a massive rally held by PTI in presence of party workers and thousands of people, Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan never had greed for power and rule. He is a mendicant, he is standing for the people of Pakistan, for the development of the country.

He also said that Imran Khan is a need for every father, every senior citizen, every child.

Notably, Imran Khan is holding a major public rally in Islamabad with thousands of his supporters travelling to the capital from different cities in special trains arranged by the government on Sunday.

Pakistan has been on the edge since Opposition parties on March 8 submitted the no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government led by PM Khan was responsible for the economic crisis and the spiralling inflation in the country.

Two special trains have been mobilised by the national transporter, Pakistan Railways, from Lahore and Islamabad at the request of the government to transport its workers.

The PTI caravan coming from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities will reach the Parade Ground here to attend the rally under the theme of 'Amr Bil Maroof' (enjoin the good).

The make and break point for prime minister Khan is likely to be reached by the end of next week.

The Opposition parties are confident that they can get the support of 172 members in the house of 342 to dislodge the government, while the government claims that it enjoys the required support in the house to foil the attempt.

Khan came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan' but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control, giving air to the sails of opposition ships to make war on his government.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:03 PM IST