Pakistan: Renowned Islamic Scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil's Son Asim Jamil Shoots Self, Dies By Suicide In Punjab's Talamba; Watch Video

Pakistan: Renowned Islamic Scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil's Son Asim Jamil Shoots Self, Dies By Suicide In Punjab's Talamba

Talamba: Son of the famous Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil died by suicide after shooting himself in Talamba in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday (October 29). Maulana Tariq Jamil took to his official social media account and confirmed the news of his son Asim Jamil's death. Asim Jamil was shot in his chest in Talamba after which he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by the hospital authorities. Maulana Tariq Jamil also informed about the time and place of the funeral of his deceased son to be taken place on social media.

Asmi Jamil's brother Yusuf Jamil reveals the truth behind his death

Asim Jamil's brother Yusuf Jamil released a video on social media and said that his brother was a patient of extreme depression for a long time and he was receiving treatment for the same. He was alon at home when he took the gun of one of the guards and hot himself in the chest. He refuted any claims that he was shot due to enmity. The incident has nothing to do with any enmity, it is a clear case of suicide and not murder.

'This accidental death made the atmosphere mournful'

Maulana Tariq Jamil tweeted, "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. My son Asim Jameel passed away today in Talamba. This accidental death made the atmosphere mournful. We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in Jannat al-Firdous." Tariq Jamil requested his followers to pray for his family and his deceased son.

Maulana Tariq Jamil is a renowned Islamic preacher and scholar

Maulana Tariq Jamil is a renowned Islamic preacher and scholar, he also has many followers not only in Pakistan but also around the world. He has a huge following in India also. Maulana Tariq Jamil also informed about the last rites of his son to be performed in the evening today at his village in Raisabad in Talamba.

Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief

Maulana Tariq Jamil tweeted, "The funeral prayer of my late son Asim Jamil will be offered today, Monday, October 30, at 7:30 pm in our native village Raisabad, Talamba." Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident and said, "I express my deepest condolences to Maulana Tariq Jameel and his family on the death of their son Asim Jameel. We all share your grief over this accident. Indeed, this is an unbearable grief. Our prayers and sympathies are with you. May Allah grant the deceased a high place in His mercy and give patience to the family. Amen."

