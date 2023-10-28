Pakistan: Halloween Rave Party Raided At Bungalow In Karachi, Several Drunk School Students Held; Video Goes Viral

Halloween Party Raided At School In Pakistan's Karachi | Twitter

Karachi: A bungalow was raided by the police where few students were caught partying till late night in Pakistan's Karachi. The students are said to be from the Karachi Grammar School and the party was illegally organised by the students at the bungalow. The video of the raid is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the students are partying till late night at the venue and the police raids the bungalow. Many bottles of alcohol were seen in the video when the raid was conducted. There are reports that the court slammed the police for releasing the video of the raid.

The police should not have revealed their identity in the video

The party started at around 11 PM in the night and went on till late in the night. The police raided the location at around 4 AM and the party was still on. The court said that the students at the party were minors and the police should not have revealed their identity in the video.

The video was leaked on social media

The video was leaked on social media in which the students were seen dressed in semi-naked clothes and were dancing and partying till late night in the bungalow. There are reports that along with liquor, the students were also consuming banned stuff at the party. The police also recovered a music system and also other equipments from the bungalow in DHA.

The students took the police permission for the party

The students took the police permission for the party by submitting a letter to the police station. However, it is not clear if the students used the letterhead of the school or any other document. The police arrested around ten students including girls. It can be seen in the video that the police are raiding the venue and the girls and boys are running from them as they were recording them.

The owner of the bungalow has been identified

The owner of the bungalow has been identified as Khalid Khan. Khalid Khan is accused of providing his bungalow to the students to organise the party. Also, one person named Ayan Khan has been accused of arranging for the banned stuff for the minor students at the party. There are no reports of any arrest of the owner and the supplier till now. However, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

