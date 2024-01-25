Pakistan Makes Big Allegation Against India, Says Indian Agents Yogesh Kumar, Ashok Kumar Anand Murdered Two Pakistani Citizens

File

In a sensational allegation, Pakistan has accused India of carrying out extra-judicial and extra-territorial killings of Pakistani citizens. Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Thursday, January 24, held a press conference and alleged that two Indian agents - Yogesh Kumar and Ashok Kumar Anand - are involved in killings of two Pakistanis in Pakistan. India has so far not reacted to the allegations.

At the media briefing, Syrus Qazi alleged that Indian agent Yogesh Kumar had recruited one Mohammed Umair, a labourer, to act as a contact with local criminals in Pakistan to trace and assassinate Shahid Lateef. "After multiple assassination attempts failed, Umair himself decided to carry out the killings. He made a team of 5 target killers. They failed in their first attempt, but succeeded in second attempt to kill Shahid Lateef on October 11 last year," Syrus Qazi alleged.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Umair and others involved in the killing of Lateef have been arrested. Their interrogation revealed that they were hired and guided by "Indian agent" Yogesh Kumar, he alleged.

Indian agent Yogesh Kumar was based in a Gulf country and orchestrated killings on Pakistani soil. Ashok Kumar Anand is also involved in the same. Pakistan won’t let go of this act of terrorism of India. pic.twitter.com/3wG2iORFr4 — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) January 25, 2024

Pakistan Alleges Indian Agent Ashok Kumar Anand Killed Mohammed Riyaz

Syrus Qazi further alleged that another Pakistani Mohammed Riyaz had been killed by another "Indian agent" Ashok Kumar Anand. Mohammed Riyaz was killed on 8 September last year. "The law enforcement agencies arrested one Mohammed Abdullah Ali in connection with the murder of Riyaz. During interrogation, he revealed that he was recruited and guided by Ashok Kumar Anand and Yogesh Kumar," Syrus Qazi alleged.

The Foreign Secretary further claimed that Telegram application was used for communication and Mohammed Abdullah Ali was paid via middlemen in other countries.

Pakistan Slams India

Syrus Qazi slammed India and said that extra-territorial killings carried out by India have become "global phenomenon". "These cases reveal a growing sophistication and brazenness of Indian-sponsored terrorist acts in Pakistan. They fit the patten of similar cases which have come to light in other countries like Canada and US. Clearly, the Indian network of extrajudicial and extra-territorial killings have become a global phenomenon," he added.