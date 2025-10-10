Pakistan Launches Airstrikes In Kabul Amid Afghanistan Foreign Minister's India Visit — 10 Latest Developments | X/@meghupdates

Kabul: Pakistani fighter jets reportedly carried out airstrikes on Afghanistan's capital Kabul, targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) positions in Kabul.

The strikes coincided with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to India for his high-profile meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Here are ten latest developments on the airstrike:

🚨New: Pakistan has reportedly carried out airstrikes in Kabul, Afghanistan, targeting civilian areas.



Fighter jets were seen over the Kabul skyline — this comes amid the visit of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister to India.



Tensions rise in the region! pic.twitter.com/FNAngUFDBL — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 9, 2025

1. Explosions reported across Kabul on Thursday

Residents in Kabul’s central and northern districts reported loud explosions and low-flying aircraft late Thursday night (October 9). Loud sounds of multiple blasts shaking homes could be heard in many videos shared on social media, with witnesses describing “a night of chaos” in the Afghan capital.

2. Taliban confirms 'explosion'

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid acknowledged the explosions in a post on X, saying, “The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry, it is all well and good. The investigation is underway, no report of any damage has been given so far.”

3. Pakistan yet to issue an official statement

While social media accounts linked to Pakistani defence commentators celebrated what they called a "precise airstrike," Islamabad has not officially confirmed conducting any operation in Kabul. The Pakistan Air Force and the Defence Ministry has so far remained silent on the reports.

4. TTP Chief Noor Wali Mehsud reportedly targeted

TTP Leader Refutes Death Rumors, Confirms Presence in Pakistan



Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud has denied reports of his death or disappearance, calling them “enemy propaganda.”



In a new audio message, he confirmed he is alive, healthy, and ... pic.twitter.com/fgc10oAEsx — Kabul Frontline (@Kabullfrontline) October 9, 2025

Earlier, several media reports suggested that the strikes may have been aimed at TTP leader Noor Wali Mehsud, who is alleged to be operating from Afghan soil. Some reports even claim that he may have been killed. Hours later, an viral audio recording, claimed to be Mehsud's, started doing the rounds on social media, wherein he can be heard denying the claims of his death or disappearance. However, none of this has been independently confirmed.

5. Claims of civilian homes being hit

Several reports suggested that civilian structures were damaged in the airstrike. Images of debris and smoke in residential areas also surfaced on social media; however, Afghan authorities have not confirmed any casualties or the extent of destruction.

BREAKING: Pakistan launches air strikes in Kabul targeting leaders of Tehreek-e-Taliban.



A significant escalation in the region amid ongoing tensions. #Pakistan #Afghanistan #viral pic.twitter.com/qCTWFNjv77 — Arshad (@im__Arshu) October 9, 2025

6. Taliban-affiliated channels call for retaliation

As per a report by Times Now, shortly after the incident, Taliban-linked outlets reportedly began urging supporters to prepare for retaliatory action, including possible strikes inside Pakistan, signalling a potential escalation of hostilities between the two neighbours.

7. Khawaja Asif’s warning preceded the strikes

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told the National Assembly, “Enough is enough, our patience has run out.” He accused Kabul of harbouring militants responsible for cross-border terrorism and warned that Pakistan would not tolerate further attacks.

🚨Breaking :



Khawaja Asif today warned Afghanistan in PaK assembly



“ENOUGH is ENOUGH, our patience has been exhausted. Terrorism originating from Afghan soil is now INTOLERABLE"



He even threatened that they (Pakistan forces) won't hesitate even if there is a risk of large… pic.twitter.com/b7di6ENb1y — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) October 9, 2025

8. Former BBC journalist reports gunfire

Former BBC journalist Kabir Haqmal posted on X that explosions were followed by gunfire in eastern Kabul’s District 8. He wrote that the noise of aircraft persisted for several minutes after the blasts, fuelling speculation about aerial strikes.

9. Social Media erupts with conflicting claims

Within minutes, X was flooded with conflicting accounts. While some were claiming “Pakistan is punishing Taliban leadership badly tonight,” others described the event as exaggerated or unverified. Afghan officials are yet to release a detailed report.

10. First known airstrike by Pakistan inside Kabul

This is reportedly the first time Pakistan has conducted a direct air operation inside Kabul, signalling a dramatic shift in its approach to the Taliban regime.