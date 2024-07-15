Pakistan: Lahore Police Arrest Former PM Imran Khan In Cases Linked To May 9 Riots

Imran Khan | AFP

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was 'arrested' by Lahore Police in connection with cases against him over May 9 riots after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) secured his eight-day remand in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

Citing security reasons, Imran Khan could not be shifted to Lahore for a hearing but will virtually appear before an anti-terrorism court on Monday in Lahore via video conferencing, Dawn reported.

Interrogation Of Imran Khan

Lahore police's investigation team, consisting of 13 members, interrogated Imran Khan regarding the violence that broke out on May 9 following his arrest from Islamabad High Court, Dawn reported. Imran Khan refused to meet the police team when they tried to interrogate him. They convicted him of provoking the public against the government.

Zeeshan Asghar, DIG said that it was an uphill task as he was the prime suspect in the May 9 attack.

A senior police official said that they arrested the PTI founder in 12 out of the 16 cases registered all over the city in connection with the May 9 riots.

The 13-member team consisted of at least 12 investigating officers. They went to Adiala jail and sent several messages, but no avail. Ultimately, they arrested him and returned to Islamabad.

Statement Of A Police Official

A police official said the corps commander house attack was being probed by a joint investigation team led by DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, and the Askari Tower case was investigated by SSP Investigators Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry. Other cases, including the attack on Shadman police station, were being investigated by divisional SPs.

These cases were registered against Khan over his alleged involvement in the attack on a police station in Shadman, military installations, government properties and officials.

The FIRs were registered with the Sarwar Road, Gulberg, Race Course, Naseerabad, Shadman, and other police stations of Lahore.