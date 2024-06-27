 Pakistan: Islamabad Court Rejects Imran Khan And Bushra Bibi's Plea To Suspend Sentence In Iddat Case
Imran Khan was ousted from power after the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022. He has been facing several charges, including those of corruption and terrorism since his removal as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Former Pakistan Prime Minister with his wife Bushra Bibi | X

An Islamabad local Court on Thursday (June 27) rejected Pakistan-Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi's pleas to suspend their sentence in the iddat case, reported Pakistani media.

This means that Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, will continue to be in the jail.

More details to follow.

