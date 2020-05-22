PIA flight PK 8303 with 90 passengers and 8 crew members crashes near Karachi Airport

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed near Karachi Airport on Friday.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez confirmed the crash and added that the plane was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members, reported Pakistan's Dawn.

"Saying anything right now would be premature. Our crew is trained to handle emergency landings. All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manner," he said in a statement.

Reportedly, the plane had taken off at Lahore and crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir during its approach to the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Confirming the incident, a senior official of the Civil Aviation Authority said the rescue operation was underway. "It is too early to say anything. We are collecting details of passengers," The Express Tribune quoted the official as saying.